2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-CSW Industrials plans to add 2 new independent directors to board

July 6 Csw Industrials Inc :

* CSW Industrials announces plans to expand its board of directors

* Plan to add two new independent directors to its board of directors, which would expand board to a total of seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

