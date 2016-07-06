版本:
BRIEF-S&P raises ratings on Columbia Pipeline Group to 'A-' after acquisition by Transcanada

July 6 S&P Global Ratings:

* Columbia Pipeline Group Inc ratings raised to 'A-' after acquisition by Transcanada; off creditwatch

* Following acquisition close, believe CPG becomes "core" to Transcanada per group rating methodology assessment

* Negative outlook reflects our outlook on parent Transcanada Source text (bit.ly/29o3FoC)
