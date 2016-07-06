BRIEF-Seven Generations to buy neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 bln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Seven Generations To Significantly Expand High
* Deal consideration consists of cash, 7g shares and assumption of a portion of paramount's debt
* Expect net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016
* Expect to have sufficient cash and funds from operations to finance anticipated 2017 capital investments
* Expects net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016
* 2016 capital investment is planned at $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion, up from original range of $900 million to $950 million
* Q2 2016 production is estimated at more than 115,000 boe/d
* Growth kakwa river project with agreement to acquire neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 billion
* Transaction adds 155 net sections of montney land, about 30,000 boe/d of production
* Nest consolidation to boost 2016 production guidance to 120,000 - 125,000 boe/d
* Transaction expects it to be accretive within first year of ownership on cash flow, production, reserves per share basis
* Concurrent with transaction, entered into $650 million bought deal financing
* Proceeds from bought deal financing will be used to fund cash portion of acquisition
* On track to surpass original 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)