BRIEF-Amicus expands pipeline with new program for CDKl5 deficiency

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Amicus Therapeutics :
* Acquisition of Miamed does not impact previous full-year 2016 net cash spend guidance of $135 million to $155 million
* Former shareholders of Miamed are also eligible to receive up to $65 million upon achievement of commercial milestones
* Expands biologics pipeline with new preclinical program for cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 (cdkl5) deficiency
* Obtained rights and related intellectual property to a preclinical CDKl5 program through acquisition of Miamed Inc
* Amicus paid approximately $1.8 million in cash and approximately $4.7 million in amicus common stock to former shareholders of Miamed
* Former shareholders of Miamed are eligible to receive up to $18 million upon achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system