BRIEF-Amicus expands pipeline with new program for CDKl5 deficiency

July 6 Amicus Therapeutics :

* Acquisition of Miamed does not impact previous full-year 2016 net cash spend guidance of $135 million to $155 million

* Former shareholders of Miamed are also eligible to receive up to $65 million upon achievement of commercial milestones

* Expands biologics pipeline with new preclinical program for cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 (cdkl5) deficiency

* Obtained rights and related intellectual property to a preclinical CDKl5 program through acquisition of Miamed Inc

* Amicus paid approximately $1.8 million in cash and approximately $4.7 million in amicus common stock to former shareholders of Miamed

* Former shareholders of Miamed are eligible to receive up to $18 million upon achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

