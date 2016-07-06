BRIEF-Emcore to issue special dividend of $1.50 per share

July 6 Emcore Corp

* Emcore to issue special dividend of $1.50 per share

* Concluded that it could fully leverage its core competency in mixed-signal optics in both existing and new markets

* Completed its strategic review

* As part of strategic review process, company evaluated its growth opportunities in existing and adjacent markets