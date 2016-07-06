BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says received commitment for a loan facility up to $300 mln

July 6 Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces a commitment for a new loan facility

* Received a commitment for a loan facility up to $300 million

* Loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on 16 mr product tankers

* Loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $200 million and a revolver up to $100 million