BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says received commitment for a loan facility up to $300 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces a commitment for a new loan facility
* Received a commitment for a loan facility up to $300 million
* Loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on 16 mr product tankers
* Loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $200 million and a revolver up to $100 million
* Loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $200 million and a revolver up to $100 million
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system