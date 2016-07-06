BRIEF-US Energy to acquire interest in Wattenberg development program

July 6 Us Energy Corp
* u.s. Energy corp. To acquire interest in wattenberg
development program
* Expects to acquire 40% interest in ironhorse resource's
farmout agreement to participate in developing 3 core areas in
dj basin
* Development program is slated to begin later this year and
drill into mid 2017
* Will obtain working interests averaging 11.6% in 21
horizontal wells to be drilled in a, b, c benches of niobrara
formation, codell formation
* Commitment will cost approximately $9.6 million for
drilling and completing wells
* Commitment expected to generate revenue of approximately
$4.9 million in each of first two years of program net to
company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)