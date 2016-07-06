BRIEF-US Energy to acquire interest in Wattenberg development program

July 6 Us Energy Corp

* u.s. Energy corp. To acquire interest in wattenberg development program

* Expects to acquire 40% interest in ironhorse resource's farmout agreement to participate in developing 3 core areas in dj basin

* Development program is slated to begin later this year and drill into mid 2017

* Will obtain working interests averaging 11.6% in 21 horizontal wells to be drilled in a, b, c benches of niobrara formation, codell formation

* Commitment will cost approximately $9.6 million for drilling and completing wells

* Commitment will cost approximately $9.6 million for drilling and completing wells

* Commitment expected to generate revenue of approximately $4.9 million in each of first two years of program net to company