BRIEF-Moody's: Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models

July 7 Moody's On Brexit
* Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh
challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models
* Sees non-UK global investment banks to incur additional
costs,revenue pressures as they reconfigure their European units
in response to brexit
* Expects any immediate revenue loss to be modest, Brexit's
lasting credit effects on gibs to depend on nature of the new
EU/UK trade model
* Expects added operational challenges and costs to be
manageable in the context of their global earnings and
operations
