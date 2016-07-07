BRIEF-Moody's: Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models

July 7 Moody's On Brexit

* Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models

* Sees non-UK global investment banks to incur additional costs,revenue pressures as they reconfigure their European units in response to brexit

* Expects any immediate revenue loss to be modest, Brexit's lasting credit effects on gibs to depend on nature of the new EU/UK trade model

* Expects added operational challenges and costs to be manageable in the context of their global earnings and operations