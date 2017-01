July 7 Tower Semiconductor Ltd :

* Extends its partnership with JA Mitsui to drive its recently acquired San Antonio fab growth and ramp-up plans

* Agreement provides co with up to $40 million of asset based loan, which will carry annual interest of libor+2.0%, mature between 2019 and 2022