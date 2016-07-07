BRIEF-Tandy Leather says June same store sales fall 4 pct

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Tandy Leather Factory Inc
* Tandy leather factory, inc. Reports june 2016 sales down 4% from june 2015
* Says June sales fell 4 pct to $6.0 mln
* Says June same store sales fell 4 pct
* Says at retail leathercraft as of end of june, 80 comparable stores' sales were equal to sales for same period in 2015
* Says at wholesale leathercraft as of end of june, same store sales were down 3% compared to same period of 2015
* Says "brexit could have an unfavorable impact on our international sales but it's too early to tell"
* Says at international leathercraft as of end of june, 3 comparable stores' sales were down 12% compared to sales reported for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.