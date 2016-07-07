版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies says Brightness Llc buys shares for about $1 mln

July 7 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* Distributor Brightness Llc, has purchased 175,000 shares of company's common stock, worth approximately $1 million

* Distributor Brightness Llc, has purchased shares as part of a private placement effective June 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

