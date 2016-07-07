版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Energy says Q2 sales volumes about 425 mboe/d

July 7 Noble Energy Inc

* Israel gas sales volumes in Q2 were higher than expected

* Noble energy announces second quarter 2016 sales volumes of approximately 425 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐