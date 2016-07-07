版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Western Asset NAV $12.17 per share as of March 31

July 7 Western Asset Worldwide Income Fund Inc

* Nav per share of common stock $ 12.17 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

