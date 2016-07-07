版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics receives USAN approval for generic name ribaxamase for SYN-004

July 7 Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics receives USAN approval for generic name ribaxamase for Phase 2 drug candidate SYN-004

* Interim analysis of blinded data performed by an independent data monitoring committee is expected in summer of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐