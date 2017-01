July 7 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals reports positive clinical data on ionis-ttr rx at the xv international symposium on amyloidosis

* Data from multiple endpoints support cardiomyopathy disease stabilization in patients treated with ionis-ttr rx

* No drug related serious adverse events have been reported

* Phase 3 neuro-ttr study is expected to complete in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )