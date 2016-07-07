版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Cobalt International says James Painter to serve as interim COO

July 7 Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* Effective July 8, James Painter, company's executive vice president, will serve as interim chief operating officer Source text - bit.ly/29q0jiq Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐