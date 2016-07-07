版本:
BRIEF-L Brands says June same store sales rose 6 pct

July 7 L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports June 2016 sales

* Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 2, 2016, increased 6 pct

* June same store sales rose 6 pct

* June sales rose 7 pct to $1.296 bln

* June same store sales view up 2.1 pct - Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

