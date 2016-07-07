版本:
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics says first patient dosed in AIR DNase trial

July 7 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces first patient dosed in the AIR DNase phase ii clinical trial for cystic fibrosis

* Phase II clinical trial is expected to complete enrollment in second half of 2016

* Top-Line results are expected to be available around year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

