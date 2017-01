July 7 Enzo Biochem Inc

* Co's unit, Enzo Life Sciences, has reached and finalized a settlement with Illumina that included a payment of $21 million to enzo

* Settlement resolving dispute between Enzo Life Sciences and Illumina impacts only one of 11 cases originally brought by enzo

* Settlement related to action brought in delaware court by Enzo alleging infringement of patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )