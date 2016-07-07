版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals- extension initiation for open-label Movedmd trial

July 7 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Top-Line results are expected late 2016

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals announces the initiation of an open-label extension for the Movedmd trial studying edasalonexent (cat-1004) in duchenne muscular dystrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐