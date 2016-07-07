版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Whitewave Foods - To pay Danone termination fee of $310 mln if merger is terminated under certain circumstances

July 7 Whitewave Foods Co

* Co will be required to pay Danone termination fee of $310 million in cash if merger is terminated under certain circumstances

* If merger is terminated by either party because stockholders fail to adopt agreement, co to reimburse Danone a cash amount of $40 million Source - bit.ly/29RAYO6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

