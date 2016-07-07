版本:
BRIEF-SeaChange appoints Peter Faubert as chief financial officer

July 7 SeaChange International Inc :

* SeaChange appoints digital media veteran peter faubert as chief financial officer

* Anthony Dias, who served as SeaChange's CFO resigned yesterday, July 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

