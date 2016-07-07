BRIEF-Plantronics announces result of motion for sanctions

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Plantronics Inc :
* Plantronics announces result of motion for sanctions related to the Gn Netcom litigation
* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017, with revenue expected to be above previously provided guidance range of $207 million to $217 million
* Expected charge of approximately $5 million in Q1 FY 2017 related to ongoing litigation with GN Netcom, Inc.
* Preliminary results for Q1 fiscal year 2017 where GAAP,non-GAAP EPS expected to be in middle to high end of previously provided guidance
* Company also believes that underlying antitrust action is "without merit and intends to defend itself vigorously"
* Company is not accruing any financial damages related to antitrust case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.