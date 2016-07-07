版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Cardtronics announces global organizational changes

July 7 Cardtronics Inc :

* Cardtronics announces global organizational changes

* Edward West, who joined co as chief financial officer earlier this year, will now serve as both CFO and chief operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

