BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics and NHS England negotiate managed access agreement

July 7 PTC Therapeutics Inc :

* Co and NHS England negotiate managed access agreement translarna for patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Decision provides reimbursed patient access to translarna in england via a five-year MAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

