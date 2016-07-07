版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Lundbeck: Idalopirdine granted fast track designation by U.S. FDA

July 7 H Lundbeck A/S :

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to investigational agent idalopirdine for treatment of mild to moderate alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐