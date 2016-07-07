版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Depomed releases lazanda 300 mcg dose for breakthrough cancer pain

July 7 Depomed Inc

* Depomed releases lazanda 300 mcg dose for treatment of breakthrough cancer pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐