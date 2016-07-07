版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines says to start nonstop service to Havana

July 7 United Airlines :

* To start nonstop service to Havana

* Expects to begin its first flight to Cuba from New York / Newark and Houston later this year Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

