版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Gartner says worldwide IT spending is forecast to be flat in 2016

July 7 Gartner

* Gartner says change in forecast is mainly due to currency fluctuations

* Gartner says worldwide IT spending is forecast to be flat in 2016

* Worldwide IT spending forecast to be flat in 2016, totaling $3.41 trillion, up from last quarter's forecast of negative 0.5 percent growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐