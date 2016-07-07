BRIEF-Dehaier Medical Systems says partnering with China Sciences Group

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd
* Says partnering with China Sciences Group (Holding) Co., Ltd. to enter Chinese pension and health industry
* Says providing Dehaier's products through China Sciences' Elder Care Platform
* Dehaier Medical Systems says co, China Sciences and another supplier, Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement
* Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd says project is expected to reach approximately 100 health and pension service institutions in 2016, and 600 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.