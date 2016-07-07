BRIEF-Dehaier Medical Systems says partnering with China Sciences Group

July 7 Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd

* Says partnering with China Sciences Group (Holding) Co., Ltd. to enter Chinese pension and health industry

* Says providing Dehaier's products through China Sciences' Elder Care Platform

* Dehaier Medical Systems says co, China Sciences and another supplier, Chia Tai Pharmaceutical Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement

* Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd says project is expected to reach approximately 100 health and pension service institutions in 2016, and 600 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)