BRIEF-Boeing says 26 new orders for for week through July 5, 2016

July 7 Boeing Co

* Says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 10 and 777 orders by four for week through July 5, 2016

* Says 26 new orders for for week through July 5, 2016

* Says 26 new orders from business jet / VIP customers for one 737 and unidentified customers for 25 737s