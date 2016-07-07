版本:
BRIEF-British Controlled Oilfields Ltd plans to liquidate

July 7 British Controlled Oilfields Ltd :

* British Controlled Oilfields Ltd. announces intention to liquidate

* Ultimate dissolution of BCO upon completion of all liquidation steps is not expected before December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

