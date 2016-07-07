版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-American DG Energy's Eurosite enters convertible note amendment agreement - SEC filing

July 7 American DG Energy:

* On June 30, Eurosite entered convertible note amendment, exchange agreements - SEC filing

* Eurosite amended, converted original 2017 notes, as well as terminated company's guarantee of 2017 notes Source text - bit.ly/29C9uQc Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐