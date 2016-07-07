BRIEF-Postmedia executes support agreements for debt recapitalization

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Postmedia Network Canada Corp :
* Postmedia announces execution of support agreements for a recapitalization transaction
* First lien notes extended by about four years to July 2021 and reduced to C$225 million with a cash repayment of about C$78 million at par
* Total debt reduced by approximately C$307 million and annual cash interest expense reduced by approximately C$50 million
* On completion of recapitalization, existing holders of variable voting shares, comapny's voting shares to own about 2% of outstanding shares
* Recapitalization to be implemented by corporate plan of arrangement, expected to be completed by end of Sept
* Second lien notes of about US$268.6 million, interest accrued from, after July 15, exchanged for about 98 percent of total shares of company
* Estimates value of its real estate that is currently available for sale is in range of approximately C$40 to C$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.