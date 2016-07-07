版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-American airlines says Havana flights will go on sale later this month after DoT's final decision

July 7 American Airlines Group Inc

* Havana flights will go on sale later this month after DoT issues final decision, with service expected to begin in november

* With addition of Havana, American will operate a total of 13 daily flights to six destinations in Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

