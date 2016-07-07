BRIEF-Cogeco Inc qtrly loss per share $7.03

July 7 Cogeco Inc

* Cogeco inc. Releases its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Qtrly revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9%, to reach $574.0 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2% and 3% and free cash flow between 31% and 34% in 2017

* Cogeco inc qtrly loss per share $7.03

* Says expects revenue to grow between 1.5% and 2% for 2017