BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT acquires Home2 suites by Hilton in Atlanta

July 7 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc acquires Home2 suites by Hilton in Atlanta

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc says deal valued at $24.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

