BRIEF-Southern Co unit acquires Lamesa Solar facility in Texas

July 7 Southern Co

* Unit acquires Lamesa Solar facility from RES America Developments Inc

* Southern Company subsidiary acquires Lamesa Solar facility in Texas

* Construction activities are set to begin in July, and facility is expected to be commercially operational by mid-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

