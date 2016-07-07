版本:
BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in phase 2b clinical trial of COl-1077, 10 pct lidocaine vaginal gel

July 7 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper pharmaceuticals announces completion of enrollment in phase 2b clinical trial of col-1077 10% lidocaine vaginal gel for gynecologic procedure pain

* Remains on track to report top-line data from study in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

