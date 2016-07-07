BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct commences tender offer for Class A stock

July 7 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

* Commenced tender offer for Class A common stock at a price per share not less than $66.00 and not greater than $72.50

* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 4, 2016

* Commenced "modified Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $300 million of Class A shares