BRIEF-Wendy's provides update on payment card security incident

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Wendys Co
* Customers now able to access more specific information about potentially impacted locations on website
* Investigation has confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been effectively deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting in late fall 2015
* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing investigation that any company-operated restaurants were impacted by this activity
* Worked with investigators to disable malware involved in first attack earlier this year
* After detecting malware involved in latest attack, co identified method of disabling it, co disabled it in all franchisee restaurants where discovered
* Investigation confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting late fall 2015
* Wendy's update on payment card security incident
* Company offers complimentary fraud consultation and identity restoration services
* Company has determined that specific payment card information was targeted by additional malware variant
* Payment card information included cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, service code
* Believes criminal cyberattacks resulted from service providers' remote access credentials being compromised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.