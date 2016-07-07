版本:
BRIEF-Trevali Mining says has achieved commercial production at its Caribou Zinc Mine

July 7 Trevali Mining Corp

* Effective as of July 1, 2016 it has achieved commercial production at its caribou zinc mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

