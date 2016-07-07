版本:
BRIEF-Gates Capital Management reports 20.4 pct stake in Nortek Inc

July 7 Nortek Inc

* Gates Capital Management, Inc reports 20.4 percent active stake in Nortek Inc as of July 6, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29kafwK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

