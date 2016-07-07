版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto and Dupont sign Dicamba supply agreement

July 7 Monsanto Co

* Terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Dupont will sell its new herbicide as Dupont Fexapan Herbicide Plus Vaporgrip Technology.

* Monsanto and Dupont sign Dicamba supply agreement

* Announced a multi-year Dicamba supply agreement for U.S. and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

