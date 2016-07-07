版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines announces first routes for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

July 7 American Airlines Group

* American Airlines announces first routes for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

* American Airlines Group - 787-9 will make debut international flight between Dallas Forth Worth and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) on November 4

* Aircraft will also operate between DFW And São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) beginning November 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

