中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-Black Diamond announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing

July 7 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing

* Has increased size of its previously announced offering to 4.9 million common shares

* Says offering at a price of $5.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to Black Diamond of $24.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

