公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 1.4 pct passive stake in Emcore

July 7 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan Chase & Co reports 1.4 pct passive stake in Emcore as of June 30, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Jpmorgan Chase & Co previously reported 5.6 pct passive stake in Emcore Corp as of December 31, 2015 Source - bit.ly/29oKcp9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

