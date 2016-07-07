BRIEF-Lawson Products entered 5th amendment to loan agreement with Privatebank - SEC filing

July 7 Lawson Products Inc :

* On June 30, co entered into fifth amendment and limited waiver to loan and security agreement with Privatebank and Trust Co - SEC filing

* Amendment addresses existing intercompany indebtedness, permitted future intercompany deals between Illinois unit, Canadian unit

* Privatebank agreed to waive defaults to loan agreement prior to effective date of amendment relating to intercompany indebtedness Source text (bit.ly/29oLFMb) Further company coverage: