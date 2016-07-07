版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines receives U.S. DOT authority to serve Havana, Cuba from Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa Bay

July 7 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Southwest Airlines receives U.S. Dot authority to serve Havana, Cuba, from Ft. Lauderdale (Miami area) and Tampa Bay

* Southwest continues to plan for 2016 year-over-year available seat mile growth in 5-6 percent range

* Daily flights expected to begin in 2016 from Ft. Lauderdale to three Cuban cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

