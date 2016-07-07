版本:
BRIEF-Boeing delivers 199 major program commercial airplanes in Q2

July 7 Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports second-quarter deliveries

* Major program deliveries during the second quarter for commercial airplanes were 199

* Boeing 787 airplane deliveries for Q2 were 38, 787 deliveries YTD are 68

* Major program deliveries YTD for commercial airplanes are 375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

